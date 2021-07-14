2023 BMW M2 Coming To Redefine the Small Sports Coupe Class, 490 HP Rumored

With the new generation 2 Series Coupe presented last week, BMW can now concentrate on the development of other new cars, such as the upcoming M2 that cannot get enough of the Nurburgring.
Rumored to enter production in December next year, with deliveries starting shortly after, the 2023 BMW M2 Coupe has been spied again, doing the usual rounds of the famous German racetrack. The camouflage prevents us from spotting the juicy details, such as the more aggressive overall styling over its 2-Series siblings.
It appears that the grille will indeed grow in size, though it isn’t anywhere as big as the one equipping the latest M3 and M4. The side skirts look pretty much identical to the regular 2-Series lineup, and the trunk lid spoiler is still present.
Unlike the dual exhaust pipes of the new M240i, the M2 will have four round tailpipes, with cutouts in the different-looking diffuser. The model specific wheels and M badges will contribute to the new design, joined by the M Sport suspension and brakes.
It has been reported that the twin turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine will be significantly more powerful than the M2 CS, which had 444 HP available on tap. The rumor mill speaks about between 480 and 490 horsepower, which, if correct, would place the all-new M2 between the base M3 and M4, with their 473 HP, and the M3 and M4 Competition that boast 503 HP.
In theory, the latter two would brag about being more powerful, but since the M2 Coupe will be smaller and lighter, it would probably annihilate them down the quarter mile (and not only). Thus, we advise you to take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation, or for the automaker to reveal it, supposedly toward the end of 2022.
