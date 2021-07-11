2023 BMW M2 G87 Rendered With Leaked Front Bumper

It’s hard to imagine a more thrilling BMW than the M2, especially if you pair the straight-six engine with the six-speed manual transmission. A corner-carving ultimate driving machine that feels lighter in the corners than an M4, the F87 will be replaced next year by the all-new G87.
Spied time and again, the second-generation M2 promises to be as entertaining as the first, if not better thanks to S58 twin-turbo engine that BMW introduced in the X3 M and X4 M. Also shared with the M3 and M4, the 3.0-liter powerplant will be complemented by a rather peculiar front end.
Leaked on the Internet with unique kidney grilles and square-shaped openings inspired by the world of motorized sports, the front bumper of the G87 has already been grafted onto the car by pixel wizard BMW 43. I’m a little torn over the busy design, but still, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Regardless of the looks, the Bavarian automaker is certain to sell quite a few M2s because it’s a great driver’s car with a smaller footprint and a few kilos less than the M4. Expected with a slick-shifting manual as standard and the ZF 8HP torque-converter auto, the G87 is meant to put a smile upon one’s face instead of obliterating the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record.
Significantly more capable than the 2 Series Coupe M240i with rear-wheel drive, the M2 is rumored to enter production by December 2022 for the 2023 model year. As for pricing, the long-awaited sports coupe will definitely undercut the $71,900 M4 Coupe and $69,900 M3 Sedan. The only M2 still available today is the Competition, which retails from $58,900 with 405 horsepower on tap and a 60-mph (97-kph) acceleration of 4.2 seconds.
