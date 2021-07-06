2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Leaked Pictures Reveal Fugly Rear End

The iX made it clear that we - the prospective customers - are the problem if we think that new BMWs are fugly. The problem is, BMW has doubled down on ugliness to an extent that it’s not excusable anymore.
Take, for instance, the rear end of the 2 Series Coupe. Scheduled to premiere on Thursday at the Goodwood FoS, the G42 flaunts taillights that feel like an afterthought rather than a carefully planned stylistic decision. The trunk lid spoiler is anything but subtle, and the aerodynamic diffuser integrates two exhaust finishers that are much larger than the exhaust pipes.
I’m personally disappointed by the 2 Series Coupe’s exterior design because the front is - dare I say - pretty good. Pictured in M240i specification, the G42 is rocking large alloy wheels, low-profile rubber, a sharp front splitter, and the mandatory shark-fin antenna for the radio and satellite navigation.
Over in Europe, the M240i and M240i xDrive will rely on the B58 turbo straight-six engine that BMW uses in the M440i coupe and M340i sedan. Because of the gasoline particulate filter, EU models crank out 369 ponies (374 PS) while North American models boast 382 horsepower (388 PS).
Higher up the spectrum, the M2 for the 2023 model year should develop anything between 420 and 450 force-fed stallions from a downtuned S58 shared with the M3 and M4. The Competition and CS will turn up the heat, but not too much because overlapping the M4 is a big no-no for BMW M.
Expected with the dual-screen iDrive 8.0 infotainment system, the second-generation 2 Series will be available with a good ol’ stick shift and a tried-and-tested automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen. The 8HP will be used in the M2 as well because the seven-speed DCT has been dropped by the M3 and M4. Once BMW M makes the jump to electrification with the X8 M Competition, the 8HP will become the only two-pedal setup throughout the performance lineup because German supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has upgraded this gearbox for mild-hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in applications.
