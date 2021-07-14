Volkswagen Reinforces How Crucial Its Unified Cell Will Be

2023 BMW M2 G87 Shows iX Cockpit, Michelin PS4S Tires in Latest Spy Shots

Expected to launch in 2022 as a 2023 model, the G87 will carry the M2 forward into a new era of technology, performance, and design. The latest photos of the fixed-head sports car reveal two iX-inspired large screens, not the interior of the 2 Series Coupe that BMW revealed a week ago. 19 photos



Full-on M cars aren’t big sellers in comparison to the M Performance line and regular versions, which is why the Bavarian automaker intends to phase out the dual-clutch transmission of the F87 in favor of a torque-converter automatic. Of course, the culprit is the ZF-supplied 8HP of the M3, M4, M5, M8, X3 M, X4 M, X5 M, X6 M, and upcoming X8 M flagship utility vehicle.



Purists don’t have to worry about the manual because the good ol’ stick shift will solider on, at least in the lowest specification of the G87. As far as the M3 and M4 are concerned, the ZF-supplied S6-53 manual is only available with rear-wheel drive and the 473-horsepower variant of the S58 twin-turbo sixer. This engine also flexes 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque in the most basic tune, and at most, the S6-53 gearbox can handle 442 pound-feet (600 Nm).



Turning our attention back to the camouflaged prototype with an eight-speed automatic instead of the aforementioned manual, the G87 features Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber shoes on every corner. Derived from endurance racing, the compound and tread pattern of the PS4S are designed to perform well at high speeds in dry and wet conditions alike.



Slightly wider than the 2 Series Coupe on which it's based, the M2 is rumored with 490 horsepower or thereabouts. But I'm willing to bet that's not going to happen, at least not in the first years of production. That kind of output would obliterate the non-Competition M4, and we have to remember that the most potent F87 out there is the 444-hp M2 CS.