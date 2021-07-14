autoevolution
Next-Gen BMW 5 Series PHEV Prototype Keeps Looking Sharp Despite Full Camo Job

14 Jul 2021, 16:05 UTC ·
The upcoming next-gen 5 Series is one car BMW simply cannot afford to mess up from a visual standpoint. In other words, you can’t have such a large volume player become controversial in the slightest, unless you’re willing to lose ground to both Audi and Mercedes.
From what we could gather following its spy image debut last week, the all-new BMW 5 Series will not feature the carmaker’s future split headlight design, which we’ll probably see on the X8, X7 facelift and eventually the 7 Series and i7 pairing.

Instead, the headlights appear sharp, following the contours of the hood, while the grille is pretty big but not gigantic – it seemingly blends in with the hood and bumper, and it’s not shaped like Bugs Bunny’s teeth, like on the iX or the latest 4 Series. Moving on to the profile, it seems clean, sharp, and the flush door handles are a nice touch, not to mention a first for the 5 Series range.

As we arrive to the rear end, we can see how the trunk lid slopes down slightly but noticeably, unlike with previous generation 5ers. This indicates a modern and possibly very stylish design language, but we’ll obviously have to see the car without any camouflage in order to give it a thumbs-up. As for the taillights, we can only speculate – just like Kolesa did with this rendering a few days back.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series will be available with a range of gasoline and diesel engines, as well as in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric form, with the latter set to wear the i5 moniker. The three will look pretty much identical, although the i5 will surely employ a few specific body inserts/accents in order to visually announce itself as a zero emissions vehicle.

BMW will most likely unveil the G60 5 Series sometime next year as a 2023 model year car, targeting the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF.
