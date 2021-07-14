Canada’s 2022 BMW i4 Detailed, CA$54,990 MSRP, 475-km Range

The 2022 BMW i4 will start arriving at dealers north of the U.S. border in the first quarter of next year, but the automaker’s local arm has just announced the pricing details for the electric sedan.
Pre-orders have officially kicked off today (July 14), accompanied by the online configurator that lets web surfers spec their ideal BMW i4 on the company’s Canadian website. The zero-emission model is offered in two versions, the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, with MSRPs of CA$54,990 (equal to US$44,029) and CA$72,990 (US$58,441) respectively.
The lesser offering brings a single-motor layout and rear-wheel drive, having 335 horsepower and an a range estimated at 475 km (295 miles). The i4 M50 version boasts a dual-motor set-up, with xDrive all-wheel drive, rated at 536 HP. This variant, which is the first EV developed by BMW’s M Division, has a 385-km (239-mile) estimated driving range.
Both versions use an 83.9 kWh battery that can be fully charged in 9.5 hours at a 9.6 kW BMW Wallbox or a Flexible Fast Charger. It also supports 50 kW DC fast charging, taking around 22 minutes to add 100 km (62 miles) of driving, or roughly 7 minutes at a 150 kW connection.
Inside, the 2022 BMW i4 offers seating for five. It has a driver-oriented cockpit that combines the automaker’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with the 14.9-inch infotainment system. The trunk capacity is rated at 470 liters (16.6 cu-ft), and can be increased to 1,290 liters (45.6 cu-ft) by folding down the rear seats.
BMW’s 2022 i4 will make its way to the United States too, in the first quarter of next year. Pricing for the market has already been confirmed, and will kick off at $55,400, excluding the $995 destination charge, for the base model, and $65,900 for the more potent i4 M50.
