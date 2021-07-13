4 Tackle Long-Distance Rides Like a Boss With This Groovy 1980 BMW R100RS

3 BMW X3 vs Audi Q5 vs Volvo XC60 vs the Muddy Off-road, Uphill Drag Race Included

2 1958 Edsel Corsair 2-Door Hardtop Is the Quirkiest Car You’ll See Today

1 Original 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A Is a Rare Bird, Lost Some Feathers in Transit

More on this:

This Numbers-Matching 1968 BMW R60US Is Searching for A Serious Relationship

You’ll definitely be making other riders jealous as you cruise around looking like an absolute legend. 25 photos



A four-speed gearbox is tasked with delivering the oomph to the rear 18-inch hoop via a shaft final drive, enabling the retro Bavarian to reach a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph). The powertrain items are embraced by a steel duplex cradle skeleton that rests on cartridge forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.



Stopping power is provided by 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes on both ends, while the Beemer’s curb weight is rated at 430 pounds (195 kg). In our day and age, these specifications can’t be described as impressive, but a classic gem like the R60/2 isn’t about tremendous power output digits or bulletproof performance. This thing, ladies and gentlemen, is all about bare-bones vintage glory.



More often than not, these machines manage to raise a great deal of excitement when they make an appearance on the auction block. Browsing this article’s photo gallery will reveal a numbers-matching 1968 BMW R60US that’s currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. It features an array of youthful components installed under current and previous ownership, such as a stainless-steel exhaust system, two Pagusa saddles and a modern ignition coil, among other goodies.



In the cockpit, you will find a chrome handlebar and factory-spec instrumentation, including a five-digit odometer that tells us the creature has only been ridden for 13k miles (21,000 km). At this time, the top bidder is offering $7,500 to get their hands on this timeless piece of German machinery. If your bank account is well nourished, you may submit your bid on the BaT The bike you’re looking at here is a 1968 U.S. market variant of BMW ’s R60/2 family, often referred to as the R60US. It comes equipped with a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin mill that houses two Bing carburetors and a total of four valves. When the tachometer sits at about 5,800 spins per minute, the air-cooled engine will summon a peak horsepower figure of 30 ponies.A four-speed gearbox is tasked with delivering the oomph to the rear 18-inch hoop via a shaft final drive, enabling the retro Bavarian to reach a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph). The powertrain items are embraced by a steel duplex cradle skeleton that rests on cartridge forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.Stopping power is provided by 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes on both ends, while the Beemer’s curb weight is rated at 430 pounds (195 kg). In our day and age, these specifications can’t be described as impressive, but a classic gem like the R60/2 isn’t about tremendous power output digits or bulletproof performance. This thing, ladies and gentlemen, is all about bare-bones vintage glory.More often than not, these machines manage to raise a great deal of excitement when they make an appearance on the auction block. Browsing this article’s photo gallery will reveal a numbers-matching 1968 BMW R60US that’s currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. It features an array of youthful components installed under current and previous ownership, such as a stainless-steel exhaust system, two Pagusa saddles and a modern ignition coil, among other goodies.In the cockpit, you will find a chrome handlebar and factory-spec instrumentation, including a five-digit odometer that tells us the creature has only been ridden for 13k miles (21,000 km). At this time, the top bidder is offering $7,500 to get their hands on this timeless piece of German machinery. If your bank account is well nourished, you may submit your bid on the BaT platform until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, July 14).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.