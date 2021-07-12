4 All-Original 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Is the Holy Grail, But There's a Catch

Tackle Long-Distance Rides Like a Boss With This Groovy 1980 BMW R100RS

This state of affairs enables the Bavarian to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 120 mph (193 kph). Moreover, BMW’s retro tourer will run the quarter-mile sprint in 13.9 seconds, and that’s not too bad for a motorcycle weighing 506 pounds (230 kg) on a full stomach. Long story short, we think you ought to pay the BaT With its competent characteristics and plenty of storage space, BMW Motorrad’s glorious R100RS used to rule the European touring segment back in the ‘80s. In fact, this is still considered to be one hell of a bike by today’s standards, so it’s no wonder the Beemer in question manages to attract a fair bit of attention at an online auction.On that note, we’ll get straight to the point and have you know that a 1980 MY R100RS is making its way to the auction block at no reserve. This whole ordeal is happening on Bring A Trailer, where you may place your bids until Tuesday afternoon (July 13). At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering five grand for the old-school treasure.The machine we’re featuring here is mostly stock, but it did receive an assortment of modern powertrain goodies that’ll optimize performance. These items include new rings and fuel hoses, as well as refurbished carbs, tweaked valves and clean petcocks. Otherwise, this sexy thing is your regular R100RS It is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin engine that sports two constant-depression Bing carburetors, four valves and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. At approximately 7,250 revs per minute, the four-stroke mill is capable of supplying up to 70 ponies, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at 5,500 rpm. The rear wheel is spun by a five-speed transmission, which keeps everything in motion by means of a shaft final drive.This state of affairs enables the Bavarian to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 120 mph (193 kph). Moreover, BMW’s retro tourer will run the quarter-mile sprint in 13.9 seconds, and that’s not too bad for a motorcycle weighing 506 pounds (230 kg) on a full stomach. Long story short, we think you ought to pay the BaT website a visit while there’s still time!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.