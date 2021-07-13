2022 Infiniti QX60 Priced $13,440 Higher Than 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

AWD

Now available to reserve from $46,850 excluding the destination charge, the luxed-up crossover flaunts the same powerplant and transmission as the Pathfinder. Standard features don’t differ all too much, and both of them come with front-wheel drive. That’s fine in Nissan’s case, but as a premium-oriented brand, you would expect the QX60 with standardFour trim levels are offered in total, starting with the Pure. Highlight features of the base model include 18-inch alloys, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, predictive forward collision warning, up to 75.4 cubic feet (2,135 liters) of cargo space, and 295for the direct-injected motor.The Luxe adds the ProPILOT Assist suite with Navi-link functionality, the Digital Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, as well as Blind Spot Intervention. Moving on to the Sensory, the most important upgrades over the previous grade come in the guise of wireless charging for your mobile phone and a Bose Performance Series 17-speaker audio setup.Finally, the range-topping variant starts from $60,350 and includes quilted semi-aniline leather upholstery, a smart rearview mirror, and second-row captain's chairs. Autograph is how Infiniti calls the most loaded specification, but regardless of that, Intelligent AWD is a $2,900 option. And curiously enough, all-wheel drive retails at $2,000 on every other trim level.Scheduled to ship to retailers in the fall of 2021, the QX60 carries a destination charge of $1,025 whereas Nissan charges $1,150 for the Pathfinder. Previously known as the JX until 2013, the seven- or six-seat crossover is manufactured with locally-sourced parts in Tennessee at the Smyrna Assembly Plant on the D platform. Believe it or not, the earliest Nissan product to feature this platform is the 2009 model year Murano.