Kate Hudson Stars in Infiniti’s 2022 QX60 Official Campaign, to Debut on June 23

We now have an official date for the global reveal of Infiniti’s long-awaited QX60. In just a few days, on June 23, the new three-row crossover will be unveiled, with the participation of none other than Golden Globe Award winner, Kate Hudson.
There’s been much talk about the upcoming model’s Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system, an upgraded version that enhances traction and control in the most challenging situations, by being able to predict when more grip is needed. And, after going through numerous cold-weather trials, the camouflaged QX60 was shown, earlier this year, handling snow-covered terrains with confidence and ease. It will sure be interesting to see how it will be presented for its official reveal, with summer already here (the I-AWD is said to work wonders on deep sand, too).
What’s certain for now is that, with the Conquer Life in Style slogan, Hollywood star Kate Hudson will invite us all to check out and learn more about Infiniti’s new vehicle, in a campaign that was “fun to film”, hinting at the equally fun experience of driving the 2022 QX60.
Several years ago, when the Tesla wave wasn’t yet at its peak, the Academy Award-nominee was spotted in the passenger seat of her ex-boyfriend’s Tesla Model S, which could have indicated that she was also leaning toward more environmentally-friendly cars. But, whatever her preferences were back then, it looks like now she let herself be swayed by the promising smart features of Infiniti’s crossover.
Besides the new and improved I-AWD, the 2022 QX60 is also equipped with a ProPILOT Assist system that can not only keep you centered in your lane and maintain the distance from the car ahead, but also stop for up to 30 seconds and then automatically resume speed. And, by using navigation, it can even adjust speeds for upcoming curves, which is of great help on roads that you’re not familiar with.
Remember to mark June 23 on your calendar – we’ll be here to explore the Infiniti QX60 campaign highlights.
