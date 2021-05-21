autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Mustang Month  
Car reviews:
 

800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap Pulls Hard

21 May 2021, 4:58 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
Shawn Maxon used to live in Japan from 2006 to 2008, and during this period, he fell in love with the 11th-generation Skyline. Upon returning home in the United States, Shawn bought a badge-engineered Skyline in the guise of a used G35 that he turbocharged pretty much immediately.
11 photos
2003 Infiniti G35 With Turbonetics Kit800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap
The VQ35DE six-cylinder engine used to crank out 280 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) in bone-stock form, but even with a Turbonetics upgrade, the car didn’t feel brawny enough. Given these circumstances, Shawn decided to source a 2JZ-GTE to quench his thirst for bigger bangs.

In the MKIV Supra, the legendary mill topped 325 horsepower from 1993 to 1998 while torque peaked at 333 pound-feet (451 Nm) from 1997 to 2002 with the introduction of continuously variable valve timing. The G35 features the VVT-i version, and it currently produces in the ballpark of 800 horsepower after the addition of a BorgWarner S369 SX-E turbocharger.

Developed for both gasoline and diesel applications, the boosty snail is rated at 1,000 horsepower and features an 80/74 turbine wheel, 69/91 compressor wheel, a 4.0-inch inlet, and a 2.5-inch outlet. You can get one of these bad boys for just under $1,000 these days, but you’ll need to spend a few more bucks on the V-band outlet kit. Shawn’s 2JZ swap further boasts Brian Crower 272 camshafts that optimize torque and horsepower over a wider band, high-quality springs and retainers, and a Collins transmission adapter for the factory six-speed manual gearbox with a twin-disc clutch.

Kicking in strong at 4,700 rpm and capable of revving beyond 7,500 rpm, the force-fed 2JZ is complemented by Toyo R888 rubber that measures 265 up front and 285 at the rear. These boots are wrapped around bronze-finished Rays TE37 forged wheels that measure 9.5 and 10.5 inches, respectively.

And finally, the finishing touches would be the carbon-fiber garnish for the front bumper, blacked-out headlights, carbon-fiber shift knob, and carbon-fiber dashboard trim. Shawn is happy with his build for the time being, but he doesn’t plan on stopping here. In addition to a Serial Nine CD999 shifter upgrade, the straight-six motor still hasn’t reached its full potential.

Video thumbnail
2003 Infiniti G35 2jz swap Infiniti G35 2JZ turbo Infiniti Coupe tuning
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day