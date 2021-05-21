800-HP Infiniti G35 With Turbo 2JZ Swap Pulls Hard

5 2022 Infiniti QX55 Prepares to Arrive at U.S. Dealers, Priced at $46,500

Shawn Maxon used to live in Japan from 2006 to 2008, and during this period, he fell in love with the 11th-generation Skyline. Upon returning home in the United States, Shawn bought a badge-engineered Skyline in the guise of a used G35 that he turbocharged pretty much immediately. 11 photos



In the MKIV Supra, the legendary mill topped 325 horsepower from 1993 to 1998 while torque peaked at 333 pound-feet (451 Nm) from 1997 to 2002 with the introduction of continuously variable valve timing. The G35 features the VVT-i version, and it currently produces in the ballpark of 800 horsepower after the addition of a BorgWarner S369 SX-E turbocharger.



Developed for both gasoline and diesel applications, the boosty snail is rated at 1,000 horsepower and features an 80/74 turbine wheel, 69/91 compressor wheel, a 4.0-inch inlet, and a 2.5-inch outlet. You can get one of these bad boys for just under $1,000 these days, but you’ll need to spend a few more bucks on the V-band outlet kit. Shawn’s 2JZ swap further boasts Brian Crower 272 camshafts that optimize torque and horsepower over a wider band, high-quality springs and retainers, and a Collins transmission adapter for the factory six-speed manual gearbox with a twin-disc clutch.



Kicking in strong at 4,700 rpm and capable of revving beyond 7,500 rpm, the force-fed 2JZ is complemented by Toyo R888 rubber that measures 265 up front and 285 at the rear. These boots are wrapped around bronze-finished Rays TE37 forged wheels that measure 9.5 and 10.5 inches, respectively.



And finally, the finishing touches would be the carbon-fiber garnish for the front bumper, blacked-out headlights, carbon-fiber shift knob, and carbon-fiber dashboard trim. Shawn is happy with his build for the time being, but he doesn’t plan on stopping here. In addition to a Serial Nine CD999 shifter upgrade, the straight-six motor still hasn’t reached its full potential.



