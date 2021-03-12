5 Toyota on the Apple Car: It Must Be Here to Stay

3 Modified 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Looks Better Than New One, Is Cheaper

1 1978 Toyota FJ40 Made the Trip From Colombia to Live a Restored American Dream

More on this:

You Could Buy 3 New Supras and a Corolla for the Price of This 1998 Toyota Supra

The 2021 Toyota GR Supra with four cylinders and a turbo is priced from $42,990 before destination charge, which may come as expensive for what you actually get. Because of the lukewarm reception for the new model with BMW parts, the MKIV Supra is steadily going up in value. 42 photos



That converts to $66,500 adjusted for inflation, which is pretty good value in hindsight because this fellow rocks a twin-turbo engine and six-speed manual transmission. Few rivals in the same price bracket could get close to the performance figures of the MKIV Supra, and even fewer rivals came close to match the aural qualities of the 2JZ-GTE straight-six.



One of 94 examples built in this color in 1998, the black-painted coupe is completely original in every respect. “Never raced or abused,” according to the vendor, the force-fed sports car still features every VIN tag and spare key. Accompanied by a history report that shows no accidents or whatnots, the



Perfect for the most discerning of collectors or enthusiasts, chassis number JT2DE82A9W1002252 features one option in the guise of keyless entry. Despite its age, the sport-roofed model features a few creature comforts in the guise of two-way power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, tilt wheel, cruise control, as well as a seven-speaker premium audio system.



As a reminder, the fourth-gen model with the 2JZ-GTE mill cranks out just around 320 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque. The GR Supra with the inline-six engine from BMW is more potent and quicker off the line thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and clever traction control. Still, the MKV will never match its predecessor’s desirability.



Chassis number JT2DE82A9W1002252 is the perfect example in this regard at $149,800 for a one-owner car with 31,959 miles (51,433 kilometers) on the clock. Offered by Diamond Motorworks with tons of documentation, this bone-stock survivor carried an out-the-door price of $40,957 when it was new in 1998, according to the original window sticker.That converts to $66,500 adjusted for inflation, which is pretty good value in hindsight because this fellow rocks a twin-turbo engine and six-speed manual transmission. Few rivals in the same price bracket could get close to the performance figures of the MKIV Supra, and even fewer rivals came close to match the aural qualities of the 2JZ-GTE straight-six.One of 94 examples built in this color in 1998, the black-painted coupe is completely original in every respect. “Never raced or abused,” according to the vendor, the force-fed sports car still features every VIN tag and spare key. Accompanied by a history report that shows no accidents or whatnots, the MKIV Supra is said to have been serviced only by Toyota.Perfect for the most discerning of collectors or enthusiasts, chassis number JT2DE82A9W1002252 features one option in the guise of keyless entry. Despite its age, the sport-roofed model features a few creature comforts in the guise of two-way power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, tilt wheel, cruise control, as well as a seven-speaker premium audio system.As a reminder, the fourth-gen model with the 2JZ-GTE mill cranks out just around 320 horsepower and 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque. The GR Supra with the inline-six engine from BMW is more potent and quicker off the line thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and clever traction control. Still, the MKV will never match its predecessor’s desirability.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.