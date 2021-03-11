Toyota Unveils 2021 GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition, Available This Spring

Toyota is looking out for customers who are interested in owning new GR Supra variants, which they can later turn into collectibles. Enter the Supra ‘'Jarama Racetrack Edition,” which is limited to only 90 units, all destined for select European markets.
Those are pretty good numbers if it’s exclusivity you’re after. It is of course unfortunate that you can only buy it in Europe, but hey, that’s the nature of the business sometimes.
So, what’s so special about the Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition? Named after the famous Madrid circuit where the GR Supra was tested for the first time by international media members, it features unique design elements. The most notable are the Horizon Blue paint scheme, black accents, contrasting 19-inch matte finish alloy wheels, and a set of red brake calipers.
Inside, meanwhile, there are carbon fiber inserts for the dashboard, Alcantara upholstery with blue stitching (to match the exterior), a commemorative dashboard plaque, plus convenience features such as the 8.8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-speaker audio system.
In terms of safety, the car comes with Toyota’s Safety Sense+ bundle. It includes Pre-Collision Safety System with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Involuntary Lane Change Alert with Steering Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Control with Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and parking sensors with an automatic braking function in case of an obstacle.
On the mechanical side, there’s the adaptive suspension, active differential, sports-tuned steering, and an eight-speed automatic transmission paired to a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six unit, good for 335 hp (340 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Bottom line, we reckon this drives like pretty much any other stock Supra, so don't expect anything different on that end.
The 2021 Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition goes on sale this spring, with pricing to be announced at a later date.
