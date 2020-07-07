One-Owner 1997 Toyota Supra Mark IV “Time Capsule” Listed for Sale at $92,995

Next Tesla Model S Concept Art Looks like a European Conversion

A very different animal from today’s Supra , the Mark IV didn’t use a BMW chassis and engine options. Toyota set out from the get-go to create a high-performance sports car with overdeveloped underpinnings, and the 2JZ-GTE engine cemented the fourth generation’s street and strip cred with a lot of tuning potential. 49 photos



As the headline implies, you’re looking at a one-owner car with 36,477 miles (58,704 kilometers) on the odometer since 1997. The Limited Edition 15th Anniversary stickers and interior plaque add to the specialness of this twin-turbo time capsule finished in Renaissance Red paintwork.



Listed on



The three-door liftback is undeniable a head turner, “lightly traveled and still very much in its prime.” A ton of documentation is included in the sale, starting with the owner’s manual, a supplement, a mini manual, as well as maintenance records. Streetside Classics mentions that servicing was made at Toyota, giving some peace of mind to whoever ends up buying the Mark IV.



Like all Supras with the Two-Jay-Zee in GTE specification, the straight-six engine sends all of the exhaust gases to the first turbine for reduced lag from 1,800 rpm. The other turbo gets into the groove at 3,500 revs, but it really starts spinning at 4,000 rpm. The sequential setup is a rarity by today's standards, and the first production car to use sequential turbocharging was the Porsche 959.



1997 was the final year for the four-spoke steering wheel in the Supra, and this example still features the original unit with little signs of wear. Come 1998, both the free-breathing and force-fed motors of the Mark IV were treated to VVT-i intelligent variable valve timing technology.



