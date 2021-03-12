Modded Dodge Demon Drag Races Nitrous Hellcat, Blows Drivetrain in Smoky Run

More on this:

1 Here’s the Proper Way to Put Down Stock Coyote Mustang After Third-Gear Wheelie

2 Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races McLaren 765LT, It's Destruction Time

3 World's Fastest smart fortwo Packs 9.1-liter V8, Runs Nine-Second Quarter-Mile

4 Tuned 5th-Gen Camaro ZL1 Takes Frustrations Out on C7 Corvette Z06 in a Big Way

5 New G20 BMW M340i Says "Auf Wiedersehen" to Camaro SS, Gets Thrashed Instead