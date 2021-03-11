Modified 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Looks Better Than New One, Is Cheaper

We’ve said it before, but it calls for a reminder: you really can’t go wrong when trying to haul family and stuff, tow a big load, or climb on top of a mountain in a Toyota 4Runner. Better yet, if you hurry, there’s also the chance to grab a low-mileage example that’s relatively new and has been thoroughly enhanced for outlandish adventures. And all that for a price that’s (a lot) lower than a base 2021 4Runner.
Anyone looking to start a motoring life alongside Toyota’s latest and (arguably) greatest of the 4Runner series needs to shell out at least $36,590. That's for the base SR5 for the 2021 model year, as a mid-range TRD Off-Road or the flagship TRD Pro jump to $40,555 and $50,570, respectively.
The reason we’re throwing in these figures is to build our case for an interesting alternative. Still available on Bring a Trailer for around ten hours (at the time of writing) is a 2018 4Runner in TRD Off-Road guise. Its current bid stands at a mere $21k, which is almost half the MSRP of the current iteration.
That’s not all because this particular unit has even more arguments to get parked on the driveway for the time the new owner needs to pack the necessary stuff to go on an overlanding adventure. The Classic Silver Metallic with a black upholstery has been modified with so many goodies we’re not even going to cite them here (they’re available in the online description, of course).
Instead, we’re still busy checking out the comprehensive gallery and ogling at the custom looks. Just in case the rock-crawling/safari preparations haven’t sealed the deal just yet, there’s even more positive news.
For example, the 2018 4Runner packs the 4.0-liter V6 mated with a five-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and a locking rear differential, so you have all the needed off-road creature comforts. It also hasn’t seen so many travels as one might imagine judging by the preparations, as the odometer reads less than 31k miles (below the 50,000 km threshold).
