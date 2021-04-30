2021 Infiniti QX50 Luxury Sedan Adds Signature Edition Trim Level

Although the 2022 model year is right around the corner, Infiniti decided to add a new trim level of the Q50 for the 2021 model year. The Signature Edition stands out with the help of curated exterior colors and leather-appointed Saddle Brown upholstery as well as a 300-horsepower V6.
At $48,200 for rear-wheel drive and $50,200 for all-wheel drive, it’s pretty good value as well once you glance over the list of standard features. The only problem with the Q50, however, is that every trim level and drivetrain option will lose a sizeable amount of its original MSRP in two years or so.
Based on the Sensory trim level, the Signature Edition is rocking open-pore wood the interior trim, a power-sliding moonroof, Homelink, 19-inch aluminum alloys with a five-spoke design, heated seats with manual thigh extension, a dark-finished front fascia, and 16-speaker Bose audio. Dark chrome for the exterior and a cool trunk badge are standard as well.
Customers are offered four paint options in total, namely Midnight Black, Majestic White, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Grand Blue. The VR-series twin-turbo V6 engine, which is expected in the all-new Nissan Z sports car with 400-ish horsepower, is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Signature Edition customers are treated to a so-called Advanced Climate Control system as Infiniti likes to call it, which is advanced only because it features a Plasmacluster air purifier. Satellite navigation with lane guidance, Infiniti InTouch dual touchscreens that span over eight and seven inches, and Centerpoint simulated sound pretty much round off the list of goodies.
EPA-rated at 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle, the Q50 Signature Edition will find it hard to compete against more established models in the compact executive segment, including from Lexus and Acura. Adding insult to injury, even the German competition has been outsold by the Tesla Model 3 electric sedan in the first quarter of 2021.
