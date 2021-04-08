2022 Nissan Z Sports Car Interior Revealed, Blue Theme Harks Back to the 240Z

4 This Jet Black Nissan GT-R Track Edition Is Our Idea of a Scary Mechagodzilla

Introduced in 1969, the Z lineup of sports cars will be renewed next year with a couple of turbochargers and classy looks. “Z” is how Nissan calls the seventh generation, which features a retro-themed blue interior based on this photo. 8 photos



Slated to be revealed in production-ready form in late 2021, the Z will probably outperform the Toyota GR Supra thanks to 400-ish horsepower from 3.0 liters of displacement. As for the NISMO version with go-faster everything, word has it the twin-turbo V6 will reportedly make 450 ponies. Coming courtesy of the Nissan Z Club forum, the cabin-revealing picture also includes a proper handbrake, a cupholder right next to it, a touchscreen display right under the central air vents, and no gear lever. As opposed to the Z Proto unveiled by Nissan last year, this prototype appears to feature a torque-converter automatic instead of a stick shift.Because it has buttons on the center console for neutral, park, reverse, and drive, the Z features a shift-by-wire system. In other words, auto-equipped models utilize electronic controls instead of good ol’ mechanical linkages.The photograph also confirms the high-resolution instrument cluster we’ve first seen on the Z Proto, a gauge pod on top of the dashboard, a little area where your phone won’t fly off when you’re diving like a man on a mission, and a small cubby in the center console for a can of Red Bull or soda water.The seats resemble those of the R35-generation GT-R, but they’re not exactly the same because there needs to be proper differentiation between the Japanese automaker’s range-topping sports car and the all-new Z. Apparently comfier than the GT-R’s seats, these fellows are properly bolstered to keep you and your passenger in place while kicking the tail out.Rumored to start at $34,995 for the base trim, the seventh-gen model will be reportedly offered with a choice of equipment groups. Type S, Type T, and Type ST are their names, and they’ll range from $5,000 to $10,000 based on leaked information that Nissan hasn’t confirmed or denied so far.Slated to be revealed in production-ready form in late 2021, the Z will probably outperform the Toyota GR Supra thanks to 400-ish horsepower from 3.0 liters of displacement. As for the NISMO version with go-faster everything, word has it the twin-turbo V6 will reportedly make 450 ponies.