2022 Nissan 400Z Leaked in Production Spec, Looks Ready to Take on the Supra

With the Japanese sports car market coming alive, the wraps appear to be coming off the 2022 Nissan 400Z. No, we're not talking about some rendering or yet more photos of the Z Proto Concept. Two pre-production models for the actual 400Z have just been photographed.
The source appears to be user @laidoutdc4 through both Instagram and Tik Tok. It's yet unclear where the leak happened, but it's most likely at a facility connected to Nissan. While a lot of the design for past Z happened in America, 400Z Club (see video) says that the footage was captured at an "undisclosed warehouse in Los Angeles."
Nissan will undoubtedly try to keep the 400Z under wraps, but the footage is spreading like wildfire. Even though the sports car looks just like the Z Proto, people are understandably excited about a new Nissan Z, especially when this one has a strong retro touch.
All the changes from the Z Proto are small ones, having to do with the trim. For example, the silver in the front grille is more pronounced, while the red reflectors obviously had to be installed for safety. The bit we don't like is the trunk lip spoiler, which is probably there to stop the car from having high-speed lift, a bit like on the original Audi TT. Also, the door handles are way more obtrusive to the design than they were on the concept.
Overall, the rear continues to look a lot like the 300ZX from the 1990s, which did have a little spoiler over the back. And like that car, the 400Z should have a turbocharged V6. That's right, the 3.7-liter from the current model is supposed to be replaced with a 3.0-liter borrowed from the Infiniti Q60. The stock output is expected to be around 400 horsepower, though a Nismo version with 450 hp should be on its way. Either way, the Supra is going to have a rival.
The leaked footage also covers the interior of a car equipped with an automatic gearbox. Some of the toggles and buttons are undoubtedly borrowed from other Nissans, but the 400Z's cabin feels both sporty and upmarket. An all-digital driver's display has been paired up with a classic Z car feature: three round dials on top of the dashboard.
Nissan will undoubtedly try to keep the 400Z under wraps, but the footage is spreading like wildfire. Even though the sports car looks just like the Z Proto, people are understandably excited about a new Nissan Z, especially when this one has a strong retro touch.
All the changes from the Z Proto are small ones, having to do with the trim. For example, the silver in the front grille is more pronounced, while the red reflectors obviously had to be installed for safety. The bit we don't like is the trunk lip spoiler, which is probably there to stop the car from having high-speed lift, a bit like on the original Audi TT. Also, the door handles are way more obtrusive to the design than they were on the concept.
Overall, the rear continues to look a lot like the 300ZX from the 1990s, which did have a little spoiler over the back. And like that car, the 400Z should have a turbocharged V6. That's right, the 3.7-liter from the current model is supposed to be replaced with a 3.0-liter borrowed from the Infiniti Q60. The stock output is expected to be around 400 horsepower, though a Nismo version with 450 hp should be on its way. Either way, the Supra is going to have a rival.
The leaked footage also covers the interior of a car equipped with an automatic gearbox. Some of the toggles and buttons are undoubtedly borrowed from other Nissans, but the 400Z's cabin feels both sporty and upmarket. An all-digital driver's display has been paired up with a classic Z car feature: three round dials on top of the dashboard.