This Jet Black Nissan GT-R Track Edition Is Our Idea of a Scary Mechagodzilla

Even though this isn’t the ultimate Nissan GT-R, it’s still a pretty great specification, especially if you're someone who enjoys taking your car to the race track. One of the things that make this GT-R special is that it is one of roughly 24 Track Edition models delivered in the U.S. for the 2018 model year.
Track Edition means it’s got a NISMO-tuned Bilstein suspension, carbon fiber rear spoiler and diffuser, improved brake cooling, increased chassis rigidity, and a few other highlights designed to turn this monster into something even more scary, but in a good way. The car is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, with just 3,329 miles (5,357 km) on its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine.
The first thing that caught our eye was the Jet Black exterior, together with the black NISMO Rays Engineered 20-inch alloy wheels and the tinted windows. The orange calipers are a nice touch, too, giving you a little bit of contrast.
Inside, there are heated and power-adjustable Recaro fronts seats (dual-tone black and red leather), while the center console, dashboard, and door panels all feature black leather. There's also loads of red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, plus carbon fiber accents on the transmission tunnel.
When you’re not busy driving really fast, you can still enjoy a relaxing cruise thanks to the dual-zone climate control, 11-speaker Bose sound system, and 8-inch touchscreen sat-nav system with NissanConnect and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of performance, that twin-turbo V6 puts down 565 hp (573 PS) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque. Make no mistake, this is a properly quick car, as it will rocket you from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under three seconds.
However, if this was a brand new NISMO or the 2020 model year or newer Track Edition GT-R, its output would have been 601 hp (609 PS) and 481 lb-ft (652 nm). A whole different beast.
The first thing that caught our eye was the Jet Black exterior, together with the black NISMO Rays Engineered 20-inch alloy wheels and the tinted windows. The orange calipers are a nice touch, too, giving you a little bit of contrast.
Inside, there are heated and power-adjustable Recaro fronts seats (dual-tone black and red leather), while the center console, dashboard, and door panels all feature black leather. There's also loads of red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, plus carbon fiber accents on the transmission tunnel.
When you’re not busy driving really fast, you can still enjoy a relaxing cruise thanks to the dual-zone climate control, 11-speaker Bose sound system, and 8-inch touchscreen sat-nav system with NissanConnect and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of performance, that twin-turbo V6 puts down 565 hp (573 PS) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque. Make no mistake, this is a properly quick car, as it will rocket you from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in under three seconds.
However, if this was a brand new NISMO or the 2020 model year or newer Track Edition GT-R, its output would have been 601 hp (609 PS) and 481 lb-ft (652 nm). A whole different beast.