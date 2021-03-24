2022 Nissan GT-R Rumored With Mild-Hybrid Assist, Final Edition With 710 HP

More on this:

1 Nissan GT-R "Wonder Wagon" Is Out for Supercar Blood in Polished Rendering

2 Widebody R32 Nissan GT-R “Super Cherry” Readies for Blossom With a CGI Twist

3 2022 Nissan 400Z Leaked in Production Spec, Looks Ready to Take on the Supra

4 Hacker Who Broke Into Nissan Systems, Tesla Live Cameras Officially Indicted

5 Oddly Enough, a GR Yaris Track Comparison to the Mighty GT-R Nismo Makes Sense