2022 Nissan GT-R Rumored With Mild-Hybrid Assist, Final Edition With 710 HP

Remember the Nissan Z Proto that previews the all-new 400Z? Initially believed to be delayed for the 2023 model year, the twin-turbo sports car may be released this fall as a 2022 model according to a fresh report.
The 400Z promises in the ballpark of 400 horsepower, a six-speed manual with rev-matching technology, and a yet-to-be-detailed automatic transmission. Nissan is most likely going to use the seven-speed auto from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 luxury coupe and Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan.
According to Best Car, the Fairlady Z as it’s known in Japan will be joined by a mild-hybrid R35 GT-R. The cited publication makes a case for an integrated starter-generator unit powered by a 48-volt electrical system, a relatively simple solution to making the two-door coupe a little more frugal.
Best Car makes a case for ever-tightening fuel and emissions regulations for this change, which is pretty late considering the age of the R35. To whom it may concern, December 2007 is when the high-performance sports car entered production with 480 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V6.
Codenamed VR38DETT, the 3.8-liter motor develops up to 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of torque in the GT-R NISMO. The integrated starter-generator unit will reportedly add 27 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) to the tally, which isn’t exactly much when compared to the likes of the plug-in hybrid, 3.0-liter V6-engined McLaren Artura supercar. Adding insult to injury, Nissan may keep the R35 on life support until 2024.
Best Car further mentions a Final Edition with GT3-like influences without mild-hybrid assistance. Limited to about 20 units, the GT-R Final Edition is rumored to develop a McLaren 720S-matching 710 horsepower (720 PS).
In any case, there’s no denying that Nissan is working in secret on the all-new R36. Automotive News expects the next generation with a kinetic energy recovery system similar to the GT-R LM NISMO sports prototype that competed only once during the 2015 season at the 24 Heures du Mans.
