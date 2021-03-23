Widebody R32 Nissan GT-R “Super Cherry” Readies for Blossom With a CGI Twist

In the 1980s, Nissan lacked a hero model as the GT-R series was placed on hiatus. Mind you, the fans could always return their focus towards the Skyline nameplate, thanks to fierce appearances such as the FJ20-powered DR30 Skyline RS models.
The stripped-down, lightweight, racer-like version of the Skyline wasn’t initially much about raw power when it was introduced back in 1981. Actually, the naturally aspirated engine delivered just 148 horsepower before the arrival of the Turbo version in 1983, which elevated the FJ20ET to 188 hp to claim fame and prestige.
And it wasn’t popular just because it became the carrier of the most powerful Japanese production mill of the era, but also because fans were smitten with the bespoke front-end treatment that was quickly nicknamed “Tekkamen” (Iron Mask). In addition, the flagship version also formed the basis for the renowned Super Silhouette racer created by GT-R Works and campaigned the FIA Group C-abiding All Japan Sports Prototype Championship under the Tomica banner.
Just a look at the renders in the gallery, and you’ll understand why the history lesson was necessary. And, because we’re dealing here with the unlimited imagination realm of virtual artists, no one will mind that Tomica’s Super Silhouette, which competed during the 1982 and 1983 seasons, now adorns the R32 Nissan GT-R, a high-performance car that wasn’t born until later in 1989.
Of course, we’re also overlooking the derailment because the artist (Jon Sibal) makes it clear that we’re dealing with a tribute render of his R32 GT-R widebody design. And there’s even a (not so serious) reason for this appearance, as it seems the CGI master wanted a special attire for the coupe’s “selfie with cherry blossoms.”
By the way, it’s entirely appropriate to see the Nissan GT-R (irrespective of the generation) surrounded by the beautiful ornamental cherry trees as they are both a staple of Japanese culture in their respective categories. And, because we’re getting tired of the heavy winter that still lingers in some corners of the world, we’ll take just about anything that reminds us of spring.
