Nissan GT-R "Wonder Wagon" Is Out for Supercar Blood in Polished Rendering

When we reviewed the R35 incarnation of the Nissan GT-R back in the day, it quickly became obvious that the Japanese machine stays true to the first two-letters of its designation, with its back seats and its respectable luggage capacity providing serious practicality. Of course, there will always be gearheads seeking to boost this side of the machine, with the rendering we have here doing just that. 6 photos



The usability transformation seems to come from a redefined greenhouse, with the rear passengers now enjoying superior accommodation. And while we can't see the posterior of the machine, at least for the time being, it's clear that the change has a dramatic effect on the appearance of the machine.



However, with the trunk line still clearly visible, this isn't exactly a wagon, hence the quotes accompanying the nickname we introduced in the title.



Digital artist Arturo Thomas, who is responsible for the pixel portrait, joined forces with fellow pixel master Tim Lee for the project - the latter provided the widebody approach.



And, as aftermarket aficionados with a taste for JDM goodies will tell you, this is Japanese developer Liberty Walk's LB-Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR kit. For the record, out there in the real world, such a WB package can



Then connection to the road was redefined, with this involving two elements. The machine comes with multi-piece Work Wheels, while featuring air suspension, which explains why the thing now sits further from the sky than it used to.



Looking past the vehicle itself, Arturo has also added caustics to the work (the light and color patters formed when light is reflected or refracted from a surface).





