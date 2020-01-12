Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R Sports $70,000 Raw Carbon Look in Tokyo

2020 Chevrolet Camaro Arrives In Japan, Heritage Edition Only Available In Green

The Japanese body shop legend started by Kato Wataru is reinventing itself right now. Its trademark riveted widebody look is now copied by seemingly every eBay seller from China, so LW came up with the next big thing. We've already seen it on the Lamborghini Huracan , which bombarded SEMA, while the GT-R redesign is prepared for Tokyo Auto Salon.It's not one of those bolt-on packages, more of a race car with boxy but efficiently clean lines that seem to shout "I'm better than anything on the road." In fact, on the version they had in Tokyo, almost nothing is left of the factory bodywork, maybe the roof and doors. And just before the race cars start a new season, getting their livery, this stealthy black look appears.As we've established in our previous post , this is not a cheap body kit. The base version made from FRP starts at $34,020. Adding someand FRP treatment bumps the price up to $43,960. It culminates in a dry-carbon version and the $73,570 35GT-RR model with even more aero.So in short, the base version is about the same as a second-hand GT-R while the full-carbon model is as much as a new GT-R cost when it came out. Even so, that's only the start of the customization process.The stealth bomber in our latest photos is believed to have air suspension, new wheels, a titanium exhaust and maybe some hardcore engine mods as well, since we see a gigantic radiator and turbos through the open grille. Because while a factory GT-R makes 600 horsepower, 1,000+ horsepower is the norm for Godzilla's hardcore fans.