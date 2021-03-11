Nissan GT-R "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like a Compact Supercar Killer in Quick Render

"A Nissan GT-R hatchback, has the world gone mad?" we hear you asking. However, we believe there might just be a method to the madness behind the rendering that's currently on your screens, so let's zoom in on the thing, shall we?
First of all, we need to establish what the virtual contraption is. And that shouldn't be too difficult, at least if you've seen an R35 GT-R before; how could any car person be a stranger to the Nissan halo car? After all, the thing has been with us since 2009.
As such, the machine looks like somebody pointed a shrink ray at Godzilla, and then certain things got lost along the way, with others growing in their stead.
In fact, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the work, plays the roast this thing card in the Instagram post below, which showcases the ride.
"Feel free to tell me that this looks like a [Suzuki] Swift instead of a GT-R, I won't mind, because that's very true. I did this a while back from the blender cube to car series and I completely regret it, lol," the digital master, who normally takes a different approach to split opinions, added.
The comments section of the said post sees people suggesting that the top should be chopped off or the posterior should be reshaped. And while beauty is in the eye of the beholder/renderer, the idea behind the proposal makes sense to us.
After all these years with the R35, the custom car scene would need an original approach. Besides, it's not like Nissan didn't attempt a similarly ludicrous project last decade when its British division came up with not one but two versions of the Juke-R. At the time, the company fitted the funk machine that is the Juke crossover with the GT-R's tech side, while production was extremely limited.
