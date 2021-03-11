Volkswagen ID.4 to Slice Through America East-to-West

Volkswagen is gearing up to start deliveries of the newest entry in its all-electric lineup, the ID.4, later this month. Obviously, it needs all the exposure it can get to support the arrival.
Back when the ID.3 was getting ready for its launch, Volkswagen set out on a 12,400-mile (20,000-km) journey across Germany using an ID.3 Pro S for the task. The trip started in September 2020 and ended in the early days of December, making for what probably is the longest EV drive of the model in a single country to this day. With recharging stops, of course.
The ID.3 is not available in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean the Germans can’t pull off the same stunt with the bigger ID.4. To that end, on March 13, an electric SUV will set out from New York City on a 6,000-mile (9,656-km) journey that would take it all the way to Sacramento, California over the course of 18 days.
“We’re excited to get on the road and show the true capability of the ID.4,” said in a statement Dustin Krause, Director, e-Mobility, Volkswagen of America.
“Range anxiety is a thing of the past and this drive is proving that not only is long-distance driving an easy task, but it’s also affordable. Each 2021 ID.4 comes with three years of DC fast charging at each of Electrify America’s 550+ stations across the U.S. at no additional charge.”
During its trip, the SUV will recharge at Electrify America stations mostly and at other available plugs. According to the numbers provided by the German carmaker, it will have to do so about 24 times during the run. That's because VW's current battery-powered family SUV provides a maximum of 250 miles (402 km) of range on a full charge of the 82 kWh battery.
Still, as was the case with the ID.3 and its European adventure, some surprises might come our way.
