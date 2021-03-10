Nissan R34 GT-R Skyline Pickup "Delivery Boy" Is a Fast Truck in Sleek Rendering

We can think of quite a few reasons why the virtual build currently on your screens should make the transition from pixels to metal. So, why would you want an R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R with a pickup truck conversion?
As Captain Obvious would tell you, there are quite a few other ways to haul stuff around when you're in a rush, with the performance truck market flourishing these days. Nevertheless, the vehicles we're talking about are off-road monsters with frightening scale footprints.
While this Japanese toy's hauling abilities are limited in terms of both size and weight, its primary focus would be to offer an original approach. And, given the extreme lengths to which the aftermarket goes to deliver such stunts nowadays, a GT-R with a bed might sound reasonable in the end.
With its AWD, this thing would make mincemeat out of any driving road thrown at it; hey, the original image used by digital label superrenderscars to create this visual stunt even portrays the thing in the proximity of the Nürburgring. As for the nickname in the title, that's on us.
Oh, and while the factory form of the ex-generation Nissan halo car is enough to give it the said status, we must keep in mind that the R34 GT-R is a tuner cult car so this "truck" could kick some supercar posteriors with a bit of help from an eccentric shop out there.
Australia used to provide this sort of contraptions, albeit with V8s sending their power to the rear wheels, with the magic of utes (utility coupes) spreading way beyond the borders of the country. Alas, with names like Ford and Holden closing their factories Down Under last decade, a void has been created—General Motors even killed off the latter brand in 2020.
Besides, as a reddit post from two years ago shows, an R34 Skyline pickup truck already exists, though it's probably not a GT-R. And you'll find a pair of photos showcasing the contraption in the image gallery.
