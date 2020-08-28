2021 Nissan 400Z Reportedly Delayed, May Arrive at Dealers as 2023 Model

Initially expected as a 2021 model, the 400Z is reportedly “expected to be revealed towards the end of 2022 and go on sale the following year.” In other words, the 370Z would celebrate its 15th anniversary when its successor arrives at dealerships.
Those are the words of Auto Express, which hasn’t mentioned from where does this piece of information come from. Be it a rumor or a tipster with close ties to Nissan, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the 400Z would be delayed for the 2023 model year.
You see, Nissan hasn’t been more troubled than it is now. The Carlos Ghosn scandal is only the tip of the iceberg. A simple glance at the most recent financial reports is enough to get an idea about the Japanese automaker’s condition, which is obviously worse than it was when Ghosn concocted the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
March 31st, 2020 is when the company released the financial results for the 2019 fiscal year, and the highlights were an operating loss of 40.5 billion yen along with a net loss of 671.2 billion yen. Worse still, free cash flow for the automotive business stood at negative 641 billion yen, which is a ludicrous amount of money.
Given this information, delaying a low-volume product like the 400Z to focus on SUVs and EVs makes a lot of sense for the peeps at Nissan. Lest we forget, the newcomer won’t be revolutionary and it won’t be an affordable sports car either.
Expected to feature an evolution of the FM platform and the twin-turbo V6 of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 sports sedan, the Four-Hundred-Zee also promises “some electrification” at some point during its life cycle. None other than vice president of global product strategy, Ivan Espinosa, teased the hybrid assistance.
Still, Autoexpress.co.uk highlights that “the 370Z replacement will feature no electrification, and rely solely on an internal combustion engine for power.” It remains to be seen, however, if the British publication's infomation is better than Espinosa's intel.
