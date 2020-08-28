2022 Honda Civic Rendered With Insight Cues, Coupe Body Style May Not Return

More on this:

Speaking of cost-cutting shenanigans, 2021 is when Honda will shut down two European facilities where the tenth-generation hatchback is made. Chief exec Takahiro Hachigo confirmed that the five-door body style will be produced in North America for the North American market even though 20 percent of U.S. sales are made up of the Civic Hatchback. Even though domestic automakers such as Ford have abandoned passenger cars, Honda sold 325,650 units of the Civic stateside in 2019. One of the biggest reasons for the compact car’s popularity is – of course – the promise of reliability even though the 1.5-liter turbo engine is known to suffer from oil dilution. Better still, there’s a Civic for just about everyone.Today, however, we’ll take a look at a rendering of the 2022 model with the three-box option. Kleber Silva is the pixel artist who imagined the newcomer in sedan specification, and as you can tell from the design of the taillights and rear bumper, the Insight serves as design influence.Spied earlier this year with Type R goodies and plenty of camouflage, the 2022 Honda Civic is longer, wider, and sleeker than the outgoing model for obvious reasons. The market wants more dynamic styling, legroom, and trunk capacity, which is why Honda can only oblige.Scheduled to be revealed in the spring of 2021 at the latest, the Civic will soldier on as a sedan and hatchback but the coupe may not return. Honda has pulled the plug on the two-door body style over abysmal sales in the United States as well as Europe, and given the company’s aggressive cost-cutting measures, the Civic Coupe doesn’t make sense coming back.Speaking of cost-cutting shenanigans, 2021 is when Honda will shut down two European facilities where the tenth-generation hatchback is made. Chief exec Takahiro Hachigo confirmed that the five-door body style will be produced in North America for the North American market even though 20 percent of U.S. sales are made up of the Civic Hatchback.