2022 Jeep Compass Rendered, Grand Compass Three-Row SUV May Also Happen

Based on a particular slide from Jeep’s presentation at the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference, both the Compass and Wrangler are listed with plug-in hybrid and all-electric options in addition to Level 3 autonomous driving technologies. It remains to be seen, however, if the Compass will go EV while the Wrangler EV has already been confirmed with Rubicon goodies for superlative off-road capability. Imagined with the front fascia of the Commander and Grand Commander twins from China by Kleber Artist , the 2022 Compass shouldn’t grow too much in terms of footprint. Otherwise, Cherokee sales would be pretty much cannibalized. The pixel artist from Brazil didn’t change too much out back for a pretty obvious reason. To the point, don’t hold your breath for anything other than redesigned taillights.Previously rumored to arrive this year as a 2021 model, the Grand Compass has been rendered as well with a lot of influences from the Commander and Grand Commander. A seven-seat crossover fighting for the same demographic as the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, the Grand Compass will be a compromise at most.You see, a compact-sized utility vehicle with three rows of seats can be used in one of two ways. Owners have to choose between seven souls and five plus luggage, a problem that doesn’t happen with the likes of the Honda Pilot or full-size SUVs such as the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, and Ford Expedition MAX.As far as powertrains are concerned, both the regular- and long-wheelbase versions are expected with a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine as the entry-level choice in the Old Continent. The 2.4-liter Tigershark may be the culprit in the United States, and at the top of the spectrum, look forward to a plug-in hybrid option – the 4xe In the outgoing model as well as the Renegade 4xe, this powertrain combines the 1.3-liter turbo mentioned earlier and an electric motor for the rear axle. The Wrangler 4xe, by comparison, has the e-motor integrated into the transmission.Based on a particular slide from Jeep’s presentation at the Capital Markets Day 2018 conference, both the Compass and Wrangler are listed with plug-in hybrid and all-electric options in addition to Level 3 autonomous driving technologies. It remains to be seen, however, if the Compass will gowhile the Wrangler EV has already been confirmed with Rubicon goodies for superlative off-road capability.