2022 Jeep Wagoneer (WS) Teaser Video Promises a Premium Full-Size SUV

25 Aug 2020, 12:41 UTC ·
“A vehicle that defined a generation of adventure.” That’s how Jeep refers to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on social media, the caption to the teaser video attached at the end of the story. What’s more, “the shape of premium returns.”
Two bold statements from Jeep, alright, but the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer couldn’t be revived at a better time. In the full-size segment, body-on-frame SUVs from American automakers are limited to Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac. Outsiders such as the Infiniti QX80 and Lexus LX 570 don’t count.

You can think of the Jeep twins – codenamed WS – as competition for the Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade. As it was the case in the good ol’ days, the Wagoneer is expected to be the lesser sibling while the Grand Wagoneer has been teased with a backlit script on the hood and luxury-oriented interior garnish.

Instead of a reskinned Durango with softer leather on the seats, the WS actually rides on the ladder frame of the Ram 1500 pickup truck. Half-ton underpinnings translate to above-average towing capacity, and as far as suspension is concerned, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be treated to a multi-link rear end. Air suspension is likely to happen as well, a popular option with the Ram 1500.

Turning our attention to the teaser video yet again, the #Authentic and #Adventure hashtags translate to overlanding capability to a certain extent. The “Trail Rated” badge is a certainty as well, along with a Trackhawk option. After all, Ram has already shoehorned the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood of the TRX.

Aside from outright horsepower and tons of torque, Jeep has another trick up its sleeve. The 4xe plug-in hybrid option, to be more precise, which is expected to be centered around an evolution of the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. An e-motor integrated into the housing will provide instant torque whenever needed.

September 3rd is when the Wagoneer and its sibling will roll out, but dealerships are getting them in 2021 for the 2022 model year. Warren Truck Assembly Plant is where the two SUVs will be manufactured alongside the DS generation of the Ram 1500, now known as the Classic.

