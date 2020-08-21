4 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer With Vortec LS V8 Offered at Auction With No Reserve

3 Electric Ram Truck All But Confirmed, But It Will Be a Slow Burn

More on this:

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer (WS) Design Teaser Confirms September Unveiling

Codenamed SJ, the original Wagoneer and more luxurious Grand Wagoneer ran from 1963 to 1991 under three manufacturers. In chronological order, the 4x4 utility vehicle was produced by Kaiser Jeep, American Motors, and Chrysler. 20 photos



“Coming September 3rd” is how Jeep teases the revival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and two more photographs have been published today with the grille and center console of the body-on-frame leviathan. Based on the W A G lettering at the top of the edge of the hood and how the lettering and grille are lit by LEDs, we may be looking at a fully-loaded Grand Wagoneer.



Instead of the unibody construction that Jeep utilizes in the Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will borrow the ladder-frame chassis and coil-spring rear suspension from the Ram 1500. Of course, air suspension is a given in this segment, and the same can be said about the Hellcat V8.



Lower down the spectrum, the three-row SUVs will be offered with a plug-in hybrid engine. It’s hard to make a guess what Jeep is thinking about, but confirmation for the PHEV comes courtesy of



Even the 5.7-liter HEMI free-breathing V8 would be suitable with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, a plug-in hybrid solution that Jeep will roll out this fall with the Wrangler 4xe. Lesser models with the 4xe suffix – namely the Renegade and Compass – feature an electric motor that drives the rear axle and a four-cylinder turbo up front.



As a brief refresher, what Fiat Chrysler calls the TorqueFlite is actually the 8HP transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen. Back in June 2019, the German company made it crystal clear that Jeep brought back the Grand Wagoneer nameplate for 1993 and 1994, but as a trim level for the Grand Cherokee from the ZJ generation. Fast-forward to the 2022 model year, and that’s when both SUVs will return to U.S. dealers.“Coming September 3rd” is how Jeep teases the revival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and two more photographs have been published today with the grille and center console of the body-on-frame leviathan. Based on the W A G lettering at the top of the edge of the hood and how the lettering and grille are lit by LEDs, we may be looking at a fully-loaded Grand Wagoneer.Instead of the unibody construction that Jeep utilizes in the Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will borrow the ladder-frame chassis and coil-spring rear suspension from the Ram 1500. Of course, air suspension is a given in this segment, and the same can be said about the Hellcat V8.Lower down the spectrum, the three-row SUVs will be offered with a plug-in hybrid engine. It’s hard to make a guess what Jeep is thinking about, but confirmation for thecomes courtesy of a UAW document from 2019 that lists a $2.8 billion investment for the Warrant Truck Assembly Plant.Even the 5.7-liter HEMI free-breathing V8 would be suitable with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, a plug-in hybrid solution that Jeep will roll out this fall with the Wrangler 4xe. Lesser models with the 4xe suffix – namely the Renegade and Compass – feature an electric motor that drives the rear axle and a four-cylinder turbo up front.As a brief refresher, what Fiat Chrysler calls the TorqueFlite is actually the 8HP transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen. Back in June 2019, the German company made it crystal clear that the hybrid transmission for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications will be supplied to FCA in addition to BMW.