Jeep's Cryptic Messages Show Patriotic Exterior, Modern Interior for Wagoneer

With the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport all the rage across every media channel – official and unofficial – Jeep really needs a model capable of snatching up the red rugged carpet from under its beadlock wheels. The one perfect candidate would be Jeep’s upcoming Wagoneer series, but the brand is so ambiguous we are inclined to think even they have no idea what all the fuss is about.
Seriously, bear with us. Jeep was probably astonished by the incredible success of Ford’s Bronco revival. And the brand’s headquarters must have been taken by a storm of inquiries as to what could mitigate the adversary’s major attack. We do not know what happened behind closed doors, but the aftermath seems to have left them completely ambiguous.
Back in July the company quickly produced a teaser for the electrified Wrangler 4xe. But a month later and there is only silence when it comes to Jeep’s next plug-in hybrid model. Instead, a week ago the carmaker completely reshuffled the teasing game on social media to announce something belonging to the “Grand” series.
That could only signal the arrival of two models – either the all-new generation Grand Cherokee or the eagerly expected revival of the Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer range. Cue to the most recent turn of events and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ subsidiary seems to have settled on the latter.
This is because we have been treated with another set of utterly unexplicit images – though at least this time around they do feature actual parts belonging to the vehicle in question. And with the exterior shot depicting a few letters from the denomination we can safely assume we are dealing with the Wagoneer series.
As far as we can tell from the patriotic shot of the exterior, the model is about ready to arrive with a vintage-inspired styling for the outside. It will be doubled by a decidedly modern interior, as per the start/stop button demonstration. We can also almost make out the silhouette of the infotainment system, as well, and it looks like a rugged integration design choice.
The rumor mill has been spinning at full speed on the Jeep Wagoneer lately and we already found out whispers of Jeep’s confirmation that production on the new generation SUV is all set to commence during the second quarter of next year, so cross your fingers for an official reveal before the end of the year because the company's only two words accompanying the two shots were “coming soon...”
