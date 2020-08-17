Jeep's Cryptic Messages Show Patriotic Exterior, Modern Interior for Wagoneer

With the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport all the rage across every media channel – official and unofficial – Jeep really needs a model capable of snatching up the red rugged carpet from under its beadlock wheels. The one perfect candidate would be Jeep’s upcoming Wagoneer series, but the brand is so ambiguous we are inclined to think even they have no idea what all the fuss is about.

