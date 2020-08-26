5 All-New 2016 Jaguar XF Goes on Sale in Britain from £32,300

1 1970 BMW New Class 2000, Grandfather of Today’s Sports Sedans, Up for Grabs

2022 Hyundai Elantra N: Jetta GLI Killer Spotted With Big Fixed Wing

The Jetta GLI killer has been spotted testing in the wild. Even though the performance compact sedan segment is tiny, Hyundai is taking the opportunity to build the Elantra N and reminds people driving used to be fun. 19 photos



The Veloster N already offers an amazing hp/$ value, and it will be followed up by the Kona N crossover within the year. But the Elantra N is altogether more classy and appeal to the traditional American buyer who might have been tempted by the



And while the hot Jetta gives you 228 horsepower, Hyundai says 275 hp is a more reasonable number to expect from a 2.0-liter turbo. This is 2020, Volkswagen, so get with the program.



The



Considering the spec of this prototype, we're almost certain it's been equipped with the performance version of the N range: bigger wheels with supper tires, larger brakes, an LSD and, perhaps most importantly, the exhaust system with butterfly valves. Hyundai might still offer a base model with the 250 horsepower de-tune, lacking some of these go-fast features.



Increasing the potential price of the Elantra N even further is an optional N-specific 8-speed DCT . It takes the work out of shifting gears, makes the sedan slightly quicker off the line and could take up more than half of the sales. So many compact sedans have given up all their character in the search of ever-lower base prices and better fuel economy. But while we lament the demise of the manual gearbox, Hyundai went ahead and did something about it, producing the Elantra N, which is easily going to be the most bang you can get for your buck.The Veloster N already offers an amazing hp/$ value, and it will be followed up by the Kona N crossover within the year. But the Elantra N is altogether more classy and appeal to the traditional American buyer who might have been tempted by the Jetta GLI otherwise.And while the hot Jetta gives you 228 horsepower, Hyundai says 275 hp is a more reasonable number to expect from a 2.0-liter turbo. This is 2020, Volkswagen, so get with the program.The Elantra N-Line was just the 201 hp appetizer. This true N model will be lower, stiffer, and angrier. At first, we didn't bother looking for cosmetic changes at the front because the bolt-on rear wing just dominates this viewing experience. We can't remember the last time a company suddenly installed a fixed rear wing on a $30,000 sedan.Considering the spec of this prototype, we're almost certain it's been equipped with the performance version of the N range: bigger wheels with supper tires, larger brakes, anand, perhaps most importantly, the exhaust system with butterfly valves. Hyundai might still offer a base model with the 250 horsepower de-tune, lacking some of these go-fast features.Increasing the potential price of the Elantra N even further is an optional N-specific 8-speed. It takes the work out of shifting gears, makes the sedan slightly quicker off the line and could take up more than half of the sales.