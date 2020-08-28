Wind Motion 70, the Wind-Powered Trimaran That Will Save the World

Bisimoto "PorscheHub" 935 Makes 630 HP, Is a World-First EV

We still can't get enough of the Bisimoto 935 , a car that's accurately described by the shit of its owner: PorscheHub. You might already be familiar with the work of this legendary auto shop, but it's never churned out anything like this electric-swapped pink devil. 13 photos



He should have just used an existing architecture, but by transforming this '80s Porsche, the Bisimoto shop received an instant boost of notoriety. Why? Because EV swaps are still pretty rare and are somehow seen as soulless, which is the complete opposite of a classic Porsche.



This happened last year when the beast got shown at the SEMA Show, but today's video feature from Hoonigan gave us yet another opportunity to talk about it. At its core, this project car was an unloved Porsche 911 Carrera. After being stripped, a specialist shop installed the excellent



In addition, the Porsche rocks an APR GT-1000 dual-element carbon fiber rear wing. There are also smaller, less noticeable enhancements, like the high-performance front splitter, Bisimoto rear carbon fiber gurney flaps or the Brixton forged BM01 wheels (17in front and 19x12.5 rear) with turbofans.



The power itself comes from a single drive custom AC 3 phase induction motor, liquid-cooled, and producing 636 horsepower. A single-speed 9.73:1 gearbox is responsible for the drive while juice comes from an LG Chem 60V lithium-ion pack. This is probably the least impressive part of the build, as 35kWh is not nearly enough in a car that hits 60mph in 2 seconds.



For stopping, the K3 935 can use both the 76 kW regenerative braking system via motor or the Stoptech Level 3 332mm front/328mm rear big brake kit.



