Here's How the One-Off Bisimoto E935 Accelerates Off the Line

Bisi Ezerioha started making the headlines almost two decades ago by modifying and racing Hondas. One of his achievements is the first non-VTEC Honda “all motor” build to run 11s in the quarter-mile, the world’s fastest and quickest naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine. Ezerioha’s passion for all things automotive, however, crystallized even earlier in 1994 with the founding of Bisimoto Engineering.

13 photos