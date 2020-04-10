Here's How the One-Off Bisimoto E935 Accelerates Off the Line

Bisi Ezerioha started making the headlines almost two decades ago by modifying and racing Hondas. One of his achievements is the first non-VTEC Honda “all motor” build to run 11s in the quarter-mile, the world’s fastest and quickest naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine. Ezerioha’s passion for all things automotive, however, crystallized even earlier in 1994 with the founding of Bisimoto Engineering.
If you were wondering what has the Nigerian-American engineer and racing driver been up to as of late, the answer to that is “Bisimoto E935.” The slantnose racing car with all-electric propulsion was developed in cooperation with EV West, and before anything, we have to highlight that this isn’t a factory-built Porsche racecar.
Bisi told Larry Chen of Hoonigan Autofocus that we’re dealing with a 1984 Porsche 911 SC and a lot of carbon-fiber bits and bobs from “the original Kremer K3 molds.” Instead of a twin-turbo boxer with six cylinders cranking out 800 horsepower at 1.7 bars of boost in qualifying spec, this fellow here features a 475-kW electric motor that drives the rear wheels with God knows how much torque.
475 kilowatts translate to approximately 645 metric ponies or 637 mechanical horsepower, which is a lot when you think about this car's size, spartan interior, and lightweight body shell. The aero ducts are there to cool off the 12 batteries (yes, twelve of them!), which are incorporated at the rear of the one-of-one build in a fabrication that looks similar to a metal box.
Up front, a Bosch pump and a GT3 radiator are used to cool the electric motor, inverter, and the stator. The charging port is at the front as well.
Tipping the scales at exactly 2,681 pounds, the Bisimoto’s total battery capacity is rated at 32 kWh. That’s not exactly sufficient for long-distance driving, but then again, the E935 isn’t intended to do such a thing. For the time being, Bisi couldn’t do more than 140 miles. His goal is to hit 180 miles on a full charge, eventually.
Capable of 165 miles per hour with the current gear ratios, the one-off electric sports car further boasts traction control and a driving mode that can only be described as the equivalent to Ludicrous Mode. But how quick is it?
Spoiler alert! Larry says “oh my God, are you serious?” at the 28-minute and 50-second mark of the video. One minute late, you can clearly see the driver wrestling the steering wheel to subdue the rear end from dancing around.
