One More Popular Music Player Getting Apple CarPlay Support

At this point, whenever it comes to listening to music behind the wheel, users most often choose between Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and a few others.
But of course, all of these come with a subscription, so it goes without saying they’re not necessarily everybody’s cup of tea.
Some just want to listen to their own libraries without an Internet connection, and this is why music players with support for local media are super-popular these days.
Doppler is one of the applications offering offline support and compatibility with the majority of media formats out there, including not only MP3, but also FLAC, WAV, and AAC, and the music can be added without the need for a computer connection.
With an eye-candy look and support for importing music over Wi-Fi, from Safari, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more, Doppler was already available in the car thanks to Bluetooth support, but this is all going to change next week when the developer rolls out version 2.3.
Because as it turns out, Doppler 2.3 will finally introduce CarPlay support, which means you will be able to run the app right on the head unit without the need for sticking with a Bluetooth connection. In addition, this Doppler update will also include Siri support, so you’ll be allowed to control the music playing experience with voice commands.
What’s more, beginning with the iOS 14.5 release, the experience with voice commands would be even more straightforward, as you’d no longer have to tell Siri which app to use to play the music.
Overall, Doppler is evolving at a super-fast pace these days, and this is definitely good news, especially as we’re getting more options when it comes to the music listening experience in our cars. Keep in mind, however, that Doppler isn’t available with a freeware license, but with a $6.99 one-time fee that guarantees access to the entire feature lineup.
