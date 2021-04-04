Amazing Nissan GT-R Widebody Rendering Looks Like a Stance Monster

With each new generation, the Nissan GT-R reinforces its status as a cult car. And the aftermarket world deserves plenty of credit for Godzilla's stellar reputation, with the rendering currently parked on our screens being an ode to the Japanese machine.
Introduced in 1989 after a long hiatus, the R32 incarnation that served as the starting point for this development was the first of the modern GT-Rs, even though it came after two other generations of the machines.
To this day, the AWD asset introduced by the model in question remains the core of the GT-R driving experience. And the virtual proposal showcased in this rendering builds on that by using an approach that's dramatic, but somehow sticks to the basics.
Thus, the vehicle can now make the most of its all-paw handling thanks to two main aspects. The first involves a ride height reduction, with the Nissan Skyline GT-R now sitting considerably further from the sky than it used to.
As for the second, this revolves around the new wheels and tires - if the custom shoes fitted to the coupe seem familiar, it's probably because these seem to be borrowed from Ken Block's former Fiesta rally car (the racer has moved on to a Skoda Fabia these days).
And with the white wheels being shod in generous performance tires (these appear to be Toyo R888R units), the spiced-up dynamic abilities are a given.
Of course, the said transformation demanded a set of overfenders and we're looking at a floating design, which doesn't cover the entire surface of the wheels.
The aero transformation is completed by a discreet boot lid spoiler, but that's not all. You see, digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who is responsible for the work, has come up with two finishes for the GT-R. And while one involves a two-tone approach, the other brings a shade of blue that makes for some proper eye candy - you can pick your favorite in the pair of Instagram posts at the bottom of the story.
These renderings don't take us into the cabin of the Nissan and yet we can notice a roll cage, so this thing is now ready for some track duty.
