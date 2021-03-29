RWD Nissan GT-R Built for Fun Drag Races a Trans-Am Camaro Race Car

The Nissan GT-R is known for one thing, brutal acceleration thanks to its infinitely-tunable engine and crazy AWD launch system. So why would you make one with RWD and take it drag racing? For fun, obviously.
We're stuck between quarter-mile times and horsepower numbers, sometimes forgetting that exotic cars are just supposed to be fun toys. Francisco 'Coco' Zurita remembered this when tuning his Nissan GT-R.
He's a world-class BMX mega ramp rider and brightened up this latest drag race from Hoonigan with his character and charm. His car is almost as interesting, though. It started as a 2012 model year SEMA build, and as one of the prop shafts broke, the tuning team decided to see what would happen if they "unplugged" the front wheels.
Obviously, this crazy GT-R also has the obligatory widebody kit, skirts, spoilers, crazy-looking wheels, and exhaust. But for the sake of the drag race, we only need to care about one number: 700 horsepower, apparently delivered at the wheels.
Its opponent is one of those race cars that goes really fast but doesn't have an impressive horsepower number. What looks like a Camaro from far away is actually a 2013 homologated racer built on a tubular chassis. The LS3 is sealed, meaning you can't do mods, and the 500 or so horsepower goes to some Pirelli racing slicks.
The first race is of the rolling variety, the way both drivers want it. And for such incredibly different machines, the racers are very evenly matched. As the tires are heated up a little, the Camaro begins to edge ahead in the next races, but not by much.
Overall, it's not the king of motorsport we can learn anything from, but if you have a GT-R and always wanted to know what it's like to go up against a stock car racer, this will tell you everything you need to know.
He's a world-class BMX mega ramp rider and brightened up this latest drag race from Hoonigan with his character and charm. His car is almost as interesting, though. It started as a 2012 model year SEMA build, and as one of the prop shafts broke, the tuning team decided to see what would happen if they "unplugged" the front wheels.
Obviously, this crazy GT-R also has the obligatory widebody kit, skirts, spoilers, crazy-looking wheels, and exhaust. But for the sake of the drag race, we only need to care about one number: 700 horsepower, apparently delivered at the wheels.
Its opponent is one of those race cars that goes really fast but doesn't have an impressive horsepower number. What looks like a Camaro from far away is actually a 2013 homologated racer built on a tubular chassis. The LS3 is sealed, meaning you can't do mods, and the 500 or so horsepower goes to some Pirelli racing slicks.
The first race is of the rolling variety, the way both drivers want it. And for such incredibly different machines, the racers are very evenly matched. As the tires are heated up a little, the Camaro begins to edge ahead in the next races, but not by much.
Overall, it's not the king of motorsport we can learn anything from, but if you have a GT-R and always wanted to know what it's like to go up against a stock car racer, this will tell you everything you need to know.