950-WHP Corvette ZR1 Demolishes 900-WHP Nissan GT-R in Jaw-Dropping Fashion

Look how far the mighty have fallen. This marks our second clip of the day that shows a tuned Nissan GT-R getting absolutely destroyed by a Corvette from a roll, and we’re starting to sense a pattern. Unlike the previous race, though, these two cars are properly powerful, which is why this beat-down was so satisfying to watch.
Starting with the Japanese supercar, here’s what we know. It is a 2017 or newer model, judging by the V-Motion grille design. That means that even when stock, 562 hp (570 PS) are being sent to all four wheels courtesy of its already iconic 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 engine and six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
This car also has upgraded turbos and an E85 mod, resulting in a total of 900-wheel horsepower, which means around 1,100 hp at the crank, give or take.
Its opponent, however, will not be outclassed. Normally, you’d get 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque in a Corvette C7 ZR1. Here, we’re dealing with 950-wheel horsepower courtesy of a big cam/E85 setup, so pretty much the same crank output as in the GT-R—the fact that one is all-wheel drive and the other rear-wheel drive does matter when calculating wheel-to-crank horsepower.
If you’re wondering how come an RWD supercar just mopped the floor with an AWD one if neither one has any substantial power advantage, well, the answer is simple. Torque and weight.
When stock, the Corvette ZR1 packs an extra 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque compared to the GT-R. There’s also no reason to suspect the Nissan’s mods would have helped it narrow the gap in any way, at least not as long as the ZR1 is also tuned.
As for weight, the ZR1 is ironically the heaviest C7 Corvette model, but in the end, it’s still a little lighter on its feet than the GT-R. Add everything together, and you end up with a swiftly slain four-wheeled Kaiju.
This car also has upgraded turbos and an E85 mod, resulting in a total of 900-wheel horsepower, which means around 1,100 hp at the crank, give or take.
Its opponent, however, will not be outclassed. Normally, you’d get 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque in a Corvette C7 ZR1. Here, we’re dealing with 950-wheel horsepower courtesy of a big cam/E85 setup, so pretty much the same crank output as in the GT-R—the fact that one is all-wheel drive and the other rear-wheel drive does matter when calculating wheel-to-crank horsepower.
If you’re wondering how come an RWD supercar just mopped the floor with an AWD one if neither one has any substantial power advantage, well, the answer is simple. Torque and weight.
When stock, the Corvette ZR1 packs an extra 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) of torque compared to the GT-R. There’s also no reason to suspect the Nissan’s mods would have helped it narrow the gap in any way, at least not as long as the ZR1 is also tuned.
As for weight, the ZR1 is ironically the heaviest C7 Corvette model, but in the end, it’s still a little lighter on its feet than the GT-R. Add everything together, and you end up with a swiftly slain four-wheeled Kaiju.