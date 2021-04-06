Nissan GT-R "Competition" Could Be the Best R35 Widebody Rendering

5 BMW Designworks Made A Puma Shoe Inspired By The GINA Concept, Will Be In Stores

There must be hundreds of amazing, expensive GT-R builds out there, if not thousands. Likewise, Pinterest is filled with crazy widebody renderings. Up until this point, I believed the best one is probably by Khyzyl Saleem , but YouTuber Hycade's work also demands to be seen. 18 photos



There are two real-world parallels we can draw here. One is the Liberty Walk Silhouette line of body kits. Inspired by an old Japanese race car series, they offer streamlined, simple fender flares that take supercars to the next level. There is one for the GT-R, of course, but isn't nearly as good.



No, we find that Hycade's work always looks like a cross between Khyzyl Saleem's old style of neon-colored cyberpunk 2D art and Audi's design language. The GT-R's big fenders aren't like a body kit; they're designed the same way as the



At the front, the 3D model is trying to put on its best supercar impersonation with a hood that channels air like a race car and large vents to cool the brakes. The side skirts and rear diffuser are aligned with how Nismo does things, but a bit larger. Meanwhile, the rear might be inspired by BMW.



See the way the shoulders are massively wide and rise into the tall wing? Well, that's what the



