700-HP Audi RS6 Breaks the Speedometer as It Hits 198 MPH

The ultimate what now? Yes, we know, this combination makes little to no sense for most people, but then again, Audi RS6 buyers aren't like most people. Not to mention those who aren't satisfied with the stock output of the V8 engine it comes equipped with, so they go out and give it a bit of a tune as well.The model was appeared in 2002 for the C5 generation of Audi's A6 line, and even though it was first available as both a sedan and wagon, it was the latter—called "Avant" in Ingolstadt lingo—that caught everyone's attention. By the C7 generation, it became the only one available.Less than two years ago, Audi launched the C8 generation of the RS6 Avant, yet the car we have here is a proud member of the C7 family. Why proud? Because instead of the more than decent 553 hp (560 PS) the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine produces straight out of the factory, this particular one brings that figure to an even more respectable 700 hp.As a result, this C7 RS6 Avant is more than one second quicker to the 62 mph (100 kph) benchmark speed (2.85 seconds according to the dragy GPS performance measuring device, compared to the official figure of 3.9 seconds for the stock version). Moreover, it can cover the standing quarter-mile in 10.54 seconds, which is more than decent considering it was done on a regular, unprepped surface. Long live the quattro all-wheel-drive system.As impressive as its acceleration might be, it's actually the vehicle's top speed that manages to steal the show here. Audi engineers figured there was no point in going over the 320 km/h (199 mph) mark on the speedometer, but they were wrong. It turns out all the RS6 Avant needs to break the speedometer is 150 extra horsepower and the speed limiter's removal. Oh, and let's not forget the German Autobahn and somebody brave enough to attempt it.