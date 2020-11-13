Ride With Electric Style for Less Than $4 per Day on a SEAT MO eScooter 125

Supercar Blondie Checks Out BMW 328 Hommage, Carbon Looks Juicy

Yeah, we know, the BMW 328 Hommage is a really old concept. But back in 2011 professional cameras shot worse videos than today's iPhone, so here's Supercar Blondie with a new review. 7 photos



The current generation of BMW enthusiasts probably can't think of anything older than the



During her visit to Munich, the YouTuber was given access to this concept car and shot one of her typical walkaround videos. The first thing that strikes you is the bodywork, which is of the naked carbon-fiber variety. It's pretty normal stuff for hypercars these days, but you have to remember this is 2011.



And the headlights, well they look like an X-Men LED logo. Too bad they couldn't find a mutant hero cool enough to drive this in a movie. The X shape is actually a tribute to the tape old race cars had across their headlights for safety. Also, the 328 Hommage has tanned straps that mimic the ones that held the hood in place on the original race cars. Can you imagine that kind of weight-saving feature on an X7?



And for a concept car, it sounds pretty darn good. Under the hood is the familiar straight-six engine from the 1-Series M Coupe producing about 340 horsepower, but the single paddle shifter on the central tunnel is unlike anything we've seen. The interior gets the same tanned fine leather from the straps, matte and high-gloss black polished aluminum, and numerous details derived from motor racing.



