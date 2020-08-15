Supercar Blondie Wants to Design Her Own Car and, Yes, It’ll Be for Women

These days, every kid and young adult dreams of becoming an influencer. After all, what’s not to love about the idea of making money by doing something that you love and that looks relatively easy, like delivering online content to show people… stuff.
No other influencer’s story is as motivational, possibly inspiring and desirable as the meteoric ascension of Supercar Blondie. Alex Hirschi is from Australia but she’s currently based in Dubai, and she is the highest-profile female influencer in the automotive industry. A carfluencer, she’s called.
Recent estimates show that she’s pulling $1.4 million a year with her content on social media and video-sharing platforms. That’s just a bonus to the fact that she gets to travel the world and see and drive the newest, most expensive and most awesome cars out there.
One thing that Alex noticed in her years doing just that is that not many cars are female-friendly, she says in an interview with The Sun from late July. As such, she wouldn’t say no to the idea of designing a car, because she would make sure she kept a female driver in mind when going about it.
“I’d team up with a car manufacturer who has all the expertise and know-how to manufacture the car and, because I’ve seen some of the coolest cars in the world, I would kind of just combine all the coolest features and put them into the car that I design and I think it could be a really special car,” she says.
Alex’s car would have plenty of interior mirrors, because no girl likes driving up to the restaurant and not being able to give her makeup a final look before stepping out of her ride. It would also include a special compartment for a handbag, situated conveniently where she could reach it to poke through the bag while driving. Since women’s handbags are known as genuine labyrinth packing more stuff than a rolling suitcase, but in a smaller space, that would be a good idea.
Alex says she would also do something for those women who keep their heels on when driving – or, at least until they’re seated at the wheel. “And a lift function to get in when you’ve got heels on, the car will lift up so it’s not as difficult to get in and out of the car,” Alex says.
Sounds like she’s put some thought into this, but whether any manufacturer is willing to take a chance on her is a different matter. Women-only editions of cars have been released before, and there’s a reason they didn’t last.
Moreover, recent developments in gender equality would get “cancel culture” up in arms over a product marketed specifically at women, with upgrades that seemingly enforce gender stereotypes.
