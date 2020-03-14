Supercar Blondie Check Out Bugatti Atlantic Concept and It's a Work of Art

Supercar Blondie has racked up alone time with some of the coolest concepts in Europe over the past couple of years. However, nothing has been quite as interesting as the 2015 Bugatti Atlantic.
Revealed about a month ago, this concept is one of three ideas Bugatti wanted to put into production but never got to. The fact that they're showing it to a popular YouTuber tells us they may be testing the waters again.
The Atlantic was supposed to come out in 2015 as a preview for a production car. However, Bugatti became a victim of VW's Dieselgate scandal that resulted in all unnecessary spending being cut.
When in production, this was supposed to be their "entry-level" model, still costing at least a million dollars, but significantly more affordable than the Chiron. To do that, a few corners were supposed to be cut, but in a really cool way.
While Bugatti's other record-setting hypercars had massive W16 engines at the back, the Atlantic was supposed to get a V8 from the VW Group, the 4-liter that's shared between Audi, Porsche, and Bentley. In addition, the whole drivetrain could have been swapped out for EV components.
What really strikes you in this walkaround video is the way the concept is built. It's got scissor doors that include part of the roof, like on the LaFerrari. Meanwhile, the trunk is a giant clamshell opening.
When all three apertures are open, a beautifully crafted interior is revealed. This wraps the carbon-fiber tub of the Atlantic with saddle leather. Not surprisingly, Bugatti also built custom luggage to fit, and the dashboard screens are amazing.
Bugatti was also supposed to develop a third flagship model with the W16 mounted at the front and costing over $20,000,000. It's called the Coupe Rembrandt, and you can check it out here.
