Carfluencers Are Making a Killing on Social Media, Earn More Than F1 Drivers

The same media outlet notes that lesser-known F1 drivers make around $1 million a year, while drivers in the World Rally Championship take home each year comparatively less: just $190,000. That’s like peanuts for Supercar Blondie and the gang. Carfluencers (a very unoriginal moniker, we’ll agree) are proof that passion can turn into a career that not only puts food on the table, but actually takes them, the carfluencers, into the realm of actual celebrities.That said, having established that there’s a lot of money to be made online if you know your audience and can bring something new to the table, here are some actual figures to offer you an idea of just how profitable the business is. According to GoCompare.com , Australian-born Alex Hirschi, who is best known as Supercar Blondie, is the highest earning carfluencer around. Girl power all the way!The figures released are estimates based on a 2019 report by eMarketer that showed that, on average, an Instagram follower was worth 0.0033p (0.00428 cents) to an influencer. Taking into account the number and type of posts by the highest-profile carfluencers, and factoring in followers across channels and engagement rate, you get an estimate for a yearly income.In Supercar Blondie’s case, it’s of $1,406,440, with posts generating $3,853 a day in revenue. With a very strong following online, she can command up to $25,162 per Instagram post, which is impressive on its own. It also helps with new purchases to add to her already impressive car collection.Second on the list is British inventor and builder Colin Furze, who makes an estimated $642,416 a year and some $1,757 a day. Not bad, not bad at all. Dave “HeavyD” Sparks is not that far behind, at number three, with an estimated yearly income of $593,443 and $1,625 a day.If you needed extra motivation to get into the whole influencer thing, in addition to getting to try out new cars and make boatloads of money, here’s another argument: you could stand to make more than an actual Formula 1 professional driver.The same media outlet notes that lesser-known F1 drivers make around $1 million a year, while drivers in the World Rally Championship take home each year comparatively less: just $190,000. That’s like peanuts for Supercar Blondie and the gang.

