Alleged Insider Has All 2022 Nissan Z Juicy Details, Pricing and Launch Included

Judging by the Nissan Z Proto concept introduced some half a year ago, the Japanese automaker is looking to push the heritage pedal to the max for the upcoming iteration of the “Z Car.” Even more importantly, if we believe the rumor mill, the series-production version is just around the corner.
Ready to go against the cream of the crop, including the A90 GR Supra and the sports car segment leader (a.k.a. the iconic Mustang), Nissan’s seventh-generation Z car might not get the 400Z moniker everyone’s been throwing around, after all.
That’s according to a recent insider leak shared on the 400zclub forum (wouldn’t be ironic if this pans out and they were first to reveal they had the wrong name?) that basically spilled all the beans on the upcoming sports car. There aren’t any images to go along with the story, but no worries, because we can easily go back to the recent leaked production specification story for visual reference.
If we are to trust this well-documented insider (as always, do take all of this with an appropriate grain of salt), then Nissan will use the legendary Fairlady Z nameplate at home in Japan, while the rest of the world will get to know the new version as simply the 2022 Nissan Z.
Better yet, there’s also word on pricing for America, with the sports car reportedly starting from $34,995 in its base trim. Afterward, anyone can add Type S, Type T, or Type ST (a combination of the first two) for around $5k each, save for the latter, which goes for approximately $10k.
Under the hood sits a 400-horsepower engine, so the Nissan 400Z/Z will have better pricing than a 255-hp 2021 GR Supra 2.0 ($42,990) and come out with more power than a 382-hp GR Supra 3.0 ($50,990). As such, we can easily imagine the galore of comparatives that’s about the follow once both models are up for grabs from dealerships.
Speaking of the latter, it seems Nissan is gunning for a quicker arrival than initially envisioned as the insider mentioned (among many other juicy details you can see here) that the Z was first slated for a spring 2022 appearance before being moved forward to late 2021.
