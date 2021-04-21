1 2022 Infiniti QX55 Prepares to Arrive at U.S. Dealers, Priced at $46,500

The Fast Lane Reviews the 2022 Infiniti QX55, Could’ve Been a Little Better

Not exactly the FX successor that Infiniti loyalists expected, the QX55 is different in every respect from its predecessor. The front-biased AWD system and continuously variable transmission are two of the main differences, but The Fast Lane’s Nathan Adlen actually likes this car. 19 photos



When it comes to driving, sightlines are pretty atrocious because of the shape of the pillars in the back. Nathan actually likes the continuously variable transmission at the beginning of his review, but makes a 180-degree turn at the end of the video where he says that a torque-converter or dual-clutch automatic would improve the



“This car would be epic, but as it is, it’s quite good.” High praise indeed, and it’s not overstated because Infiniti offers much better value than German rivals that include Mercedes’ GLC and BMW with the X4.



$57,050 before destination and delivery is the starting price of the Sensory trim level that slots at the very top of the range. For that bundle of cash, the Japanese automaker offers ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving technology, a head-up display, semi-aniline leather upholstery, a motion-activated liftgate, Around View Monitor, and premium audio from Bose.



All-wheel drive is a given, and the same can be said about wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Every QX55 trim is rocking a 2.0-liter turbo with variable-compression technology, which boils down to a double personality. By changing the stroke of the pistons, the VC-Turbo engine alternates the compression ratio for either power or fuel economy.



