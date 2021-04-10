2022 Infiniti QX55 Prepares to Arrive at U.S. Dealers, Priced at $46,500

LunAres Research Station Offers 2-Week Lunar Missions Right Here on Earth

A sport utility vehicle that resembles a coupe from the B-pillars back, the QX55 will arrive at North American dealers in the coming weeks at $46,500 for the base specification. Based on the more practical and more affordable QX50, which starts at $38,050 excluding freight, the newcomer is offered in three grades: the Luxe, Essential, and Sensory. 19 photos



At the very top of the range, the Sensory ups the ante with semi-aniline surfaces leather upholstery, a motion-activated liftgate, cube-design LED headlights with automatic leveling, enhanced interior ambient lighting, ProPilot Assist, and a head-up display. Every single trim comes with a 2.0-liter plant and a JATCO-supplied continuously variable transmission.



The variable-compression engine is shared with the Nissan Altima, and clever engineering allows the force-fed mill to alternate from a compression ratio of 8:1 for high power demand to 14:1 for cruising. Mounted transversally rather than longitudinally, the VC-Turbo is considered a replacement for the 3.7-liter V6 used by Nissan in the 370Z sports coupe and roadster.



"We're looking forward to a new era for the brand, with an equal emphasis on excitement and total customer satisfaction," declared the automaker’s chairman, Peyman Kargar. "That begins with the daring new QX55 soon, the breathtaking QX60 after, and plenty more to come."



The QX60 is due to arrive by year's end, and in stark contrast to the QX55, its transmission is a torque-converter automatic while the sole engine choice is a 3.5-liter V6 with direct injection. As for the "plenty more" part, Peyman refers to the successor of the 370Z. Previously known as the 400Z, the Z will feature a twin-turbo V6, a six-speed manual, and a nine-speed auto.

