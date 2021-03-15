Infiniti’s New Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive: How It Makes the 2022 QX60 Better

The upcoming Infiniti QX60 is set to arrive in dealerships later this year, and it will be available with the latest version of the Japanese automaker’s Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system. Compared to other similar technologies, Infiniti states that it can predict when more grip is needed, sometimes even before wheel slip occurs, so let’s take a closer look at how it works.
Still under development and currently going through a series of comprehensive real-world tests, Infiniti’s upcoming three-row crossover, the QX60, will feature an advanced version of the company’s Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system. It is supposed to be more compact than previous systems, yet more responsive and capable, providing outstanding traction in almost any conditions.
The company even released a series of videos and pictures where a camouflaged QX60 sporting Hankook Dynapro HP2 all-season tires drives around on a snow-covered road.
Before we get into the details about the AWD system itself, this aspect is particularly important because even the best all-season tires out there are not as capable on snow as specifically designed winter tires. The fact that the vehicle doesn’t seem to lose traction in such precarious conditions is an indication that the AWD system does a good job and might be as capable as advertised.
The magic occurs on difficult surfaces where wheels start to slip, and the system diverts up to 50% of the available power to the rear wheels, enhancing traction and control. When AWD is not needed anymore, power is redistributed exclusively to the front wheels.
So, what makes the new version so special? Infiniti tells us that it’s more responsive than previous systems thanks to the new direct coupling mechanism that engages the rear wheels almost instantly, sometimes even before the wheels start to slip.
The new system uses a host of sensors to predict when more grip is needed and adjusts individual wheel torque by working in conjunction with the Active Brake Limited Slip module. The latter uses the braking system to dynamically redirect torque from side to side and counteract any attempt of the vehicle’s rear to slide.
Again, theoretically, the QX60’s latest version of the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system should enable the SUV to perform better in challenging road conditions like snow and ice, providing quicker torque distribution.
Apart from cold-weather locations, the team has also tested the system extensively in desert conditions such as Death Valley, California, and Moab, Utah, where they state it performed impeccably.
We eagerly await more details about the system and the new SUV itself. The Japanese automaker hasn’t specified an exact date, except that the QX60 will be available later this year.
Although a luxury vehicle that will more than likely spent the majority of its time on clean, paved roads, future owners should be happy to know they can rely on its capable AWD system if weather conditions change dramatically.
